Synchrony launches initiative to encourage Hispanic career advancement

Stamford financial services company Synchrony has created the Latinx Executive Alliance, which the company described as “a coalition of C-suite executives and business leaders” focused on helping Hispanic professionals advance their careers.

In launching the initiative, Synchrony pointed to data from the Corporate Governance Study from the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility that determined Hispanics account for 4% of executive leadership positions within the Fortune 500, even though this demographic accounts for 18% of the U.S. population.

“When my colleagues and I looked for a professional network where C-Suite Latinx executives could collaborate, connect, invest, and support each other, we just couldn’t find one,” said DJ Casto, chief human resources officer at Synchrony. “We decided right then that we would pave the path ourselves and in doing so, ensure more opportunities and better outcomes for Latinx individuals and the businesses they support.”

The Latinx Executive Alliance will present a virtual event entitled “Impacto” on Oct. 18 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET which will focus on supporting current and future Hispanic professionals in their careers.