Silgan Holdings acquires Unicep Packaging for $237M

Silgan Holdings Inc., a Stamford supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, has acquired Unicep Packaging for $237 million.

Unicep is a provider of single-use packaging for consumer and professional products including diagnostic test components, oral care and skin care applications and animal health products. The company — which operates manufacturing facilities in Spokane, Washington and Sandpoint, Idaho — is projected to generate approximately $45 million in sales this year.

This is the second acquisition announcement for Silgan in a two-week period, following its purchase of Gateway Plastics for $485 million.

“This acquisition further expands and extends our precision dosing capabilities and comprehensive product offering into new and existing markets,” stated Adam Greenlee, Silgan’s’s president and CEO, who said the transaction “represents another example of our disciplined capital allocation model that has allowed Silgan to consistently create long-term shareholder value.”