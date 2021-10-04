Home Banking & Finance Stamford’s O’Shaughnessy Asset Management is acquired by Franklin Templeton

Stamford’s O’Shaughnessy Asset Management is acquired by Franklin Templeton

By
Phil Hall
-

Stamford’s O’Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC has been acquired by Franklin Templeton, a global investment management organization, for an undisclosed sum.

O’Shaugnessy was founded in 1996 as a quantitative asset management firm that delivers equity portfolios to institutional investors, individual investors, and the high-net-worth clients of financial advisors. It also serves as the investment advisor for a U.S. mutual fund and as a sub-advisor to a family of mutual funds in Canada. The company was an early leader in the factor-based investing strategy.

O’Shaughnessy’s workforce of more than 40 employees will join the Franklin Templeton Product Solutions group.

Patrick O’Shaughnessy, the company’s CEO, welcomed the acquisition as a means of expanding his company’s flagship Canvas platform for separately managed accounts. Canvas was launched in late 2019 and represents $1.8 billion of the firm’s $6.4 billion in assets under management.

“We’re excited by the incredible potential this acquisition creates and look forward to getting started,” said O’Shaughnessy.

Previous articleFairfield undertaking first charter revision since 2006
Next articleSilgan Holdings acquires Unicep Packaging for $237M
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here