Northwell to host virtual inaugural Raise Health Forum

Northwell Health will host its Raise Health Forum for the first time this coming Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The forum will center around discussion of issues including health equity, women’s health, environmental health and social determinants of health.

Health experts, health administrators, researchers, diversity, equity and inclusion leaders and community and health organization leaders will be among those participating and speaking at the event.

The forum is to be held annually, as part of Northwell’s Raise Health Series. The thought leadership series also incorporates its Constellation Forum, which centers around health care innovation, and its Gun Violence Prevention Forum, which started in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The most recent Constellation Forum was held in August 2021, and this year’s Gun Violence Prevention Forum will be held on Dec. 15.

The mission of the series is to “upend the status quo and broaden access to healthcare and achieving well-being.”

“As health and industry leaders, we are responsible for helping to drive the discussion and find solutions to serious health disparities that afflict the communities we live in and serve,” said Michael Dowling, Northwell Health president and CEO, who will host the event. “We hope the inaugural Raise Heath forum will spark thoughtful discussions and foster meaningful relationships that will drive action among decision-makers and other influencers who are making a difference every day.”

Among the featured speakers this year are Dowling; Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association; Janine Clayton, director of the NIH Office of Research on Women’s Health; Karen Hacker, director of the CDC National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion; Marcus Osborne, senior vice president of Walmart Health; Dr. Stacy Ellyn Rosen, senior vice president for women’s health at the Katz Institute for Women’s Health; Megan Callahan, president of Lyft Healthcare; Shez Partovi, chief innovation and strategy officer for Royal Phillips; Dr. Jennifer Mieres, senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer for Northwell; Ann Aerts, head of the Novartis Foundation; and Rev. Dr. Malcolm Byrd, pastor & chief of protocol for AME Zion Church.

The event will take place virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. and will run for about three hours. Attendance is free and participants can register to attend at www.RaiseHealthForum.com.