Bridgeport zoning official resigns in wake of child exploitation charges

A member of Bridgeport’s Zoning Board of Appeals has resigned in the wake of federal child exploitation charges.

Michael Nastu, who was appointed to the board in 2020, sent a letter to the Bridgeport city clerk’s office on Sept. 29 notifying it that he was resigning “effective immediately.”

Nastu was arrested in June on charges that he had used a smartphone app to talk with an FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old girl. He allegedly sent sexually explicit messages and photographs to the undercover agent and asked to receive the same kind of content.

The complaint charges Nastu with attempted transfer of obscene materials to a minor, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years; attempted receipt of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years; and attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, which carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of life.

Nastu was freed in June after posting a $100,000 bond. He has been ordered to not have any unsupervised contact with children.