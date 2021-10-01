Eight-story senior living building proposed for Mount Vernon

Sammy Properties Inc. owner Marwan A. Abdullah, the owner of 505 Gramatan Ave. in Mount Vernon, has proposed demolishing the single-story building on the property that houses the Fleetwood Pharmacy and constructing an eight-story apartment building for seniors.

The building would have 56 dwelling units along with a 2,123-square-foot retail space on the ground floor.

It appears from the documents on file with Mount Vernon that the retail space would be the new home for the Fleetwood Pharmacy. In addition, there would be a 2,293-square-foot restaurant with a drive-through window incorporated into the building.

The property is a corner parcel at the intersection of Gramatan Avenue and East Cedar Street. It is 18,785 square feet in size. There are multifamily residential buildings to the south of the site and a predominately commercial and retail area to the north.

The developer is proposing the inclusion of 53 off-street parking spaces on two levels. There would be access driveways on both Gramatan Avenue and East Cedar Street.

According to a report prepared for the city by the firm Cleary Consulting, the proposal has a deficiency of about 90 parking spaces. The developer may pay a fee to make up for the parking space shortfall, but the city’s acceptance of it would be subject to the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals issuing a waiver.

The developer is asking that the city apply its Senior Citizen Housing Floating Overlay Zone to the site. The property is in a location where the overlay zone can be utilized.

Other required waivers include one for exceeding the permitted maximum building coverage of 50% and another for there being 99% impervious surface in the proposed layout instead of the 80% maximum.

Amenities for the proposed building include a pool, spa, gym, walking track, community room and terrace area.

The exterior would incorporate anodized gold trim and gold leaf, gold-color granite at the lower level, white travertine marble and glass panels.

Attorney Jack Addesso told the city’s planning board that numerous senior citizens already live in the area.

“It’s been a long time coming, since it’s an area of the city where we have a lot of seniors,” Addesso said.

He said that the project meets many but not all of the senior citizen overlay zone requirements and that the developer believes that the parking provided is adequate in view of the site’s proximity to a Metro-North train station and the Fleetwood municipal garage.

“Being in the area where it’s located, near mass transit, you actually need much less parking,” Addesso said.

Architect Ralph Tedesco of Tedesco Design Studio Architects said in the building would have five studio apartments, 35 one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedroom units. Tedesco described the size of the units as “very generous.”

He said there would be five tanks installed to help control stormwater runoff along with an oil separator system for cleaner discharge.