Former Westchester real estate leader dies at 78

P. Gilbert Mercurio, known throughout the Westchester business and government communities as “Gil,” has died in White Plains at age 78.

He served for 31 years as CEO of the Westchester County Board of Realtors, which became the Westchester Putnam Association of Realtors and led to the current Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.

He also was active in the New York State Association of Realtors and served the National Association of Realtors as a member of its state and local issues committee.

Mercurio was with the Westchester County Association from 1973 to 1980 as its director of research and planning. He worked as an urban planner for Westchester County’s Planning Department as well as the planning department in Bergen County, New Jersey.

His extensive work with community service groups includes roles as a director of the Westchester Housing Fund, Westchester Housing Forum, Westchester Equity Fund and Westchester Partnership for Economic Development.

Mercurio had served as chairman of the Urban Centers Task Force of the Westchester 2000 project. He had been on the White Plains Planning Board as well as the White Plains Housing Information Service.

Among the other organizations in which he was active with was the Westchester County Historical Society, of which he was a trustee. He also served on the county’s Commission on the Homeless.

In the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors’ official publication “Real Estate In-Depth,” the organization’s CEO Richard Haggerty wrote, “He was a true visionary leader and one of the most intelligent and thoughtful individuals I have ever had the pleasure to meet. He was a friend and mentor to countless members as well as staff.”

Mercurio served in Vietnam and received the Bronze Star Medal and Army Commendation Medal. He is survived by his wife Sharon and their three children and five grandchildren. The cause of death was not reported.

Memorial services are scheduled for tomorrow, Oct. 1, beginning at 2 p.m. at Ballard-Durand Funeral & Cremation Services in White Plains.