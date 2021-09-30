Sports betting starts today at Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun

Ladies and gentlemen, place your bets.

Sports wagering officially begins at 9:30 am today at the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos, just in time for Week 4 of the NFL season.

Although originally not expected to begin offering sports betting until October, Foxwoods announced yesterday that it would open its sportsbook today. A few hours later, Mohegan Sun followed suit.

“Today we celebrate a new era for our Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, sports fans, Foxwoods guests and Connecticut residents,” Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, said in a statement on Wednesday. “With NFL season in full force, it’s game on, and we look forward to a successful launch.”

James Gessner Jr., chairman of the Mohegan Tribe, and Jeff Hamilton, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun, will officially open that casino’s sports betting at an event this morning.

“Fans will be able to place bets at four live betting windows or through 50 self-service betting terminals,” the casino said in a statement.

A similar set-up will be in place at Foxwoods.

Foxwoods has contracted with DraftKings, and Mohegan Sun with FanDuel, to manage their respective wagering operations.

The Connecticut Lottery Corp. can also offer sports betting and iGaming, potentially as early as next week.

Although all parties had hoped to have the necessary licenses in place before the NFL season began on Sept. 9, the Bureau of Indian Affairs division of the U.S. Department of Consumer Protection did not give its approval until recently: The Mashantucket Pequots earlier this week, and the Mohegans two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the amendments to the state’s compact with the tribes that make room for sports wagering and iGaming in May.

Week 4 of the NFL season starts tonight with a match-up between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.