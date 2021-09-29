American Eagle Outfitters inks new lease in Westport

Global fashion retailer American Eagle Outfitters has signed a new lease for a 2,874-square-foot retail space at its prime main street location at 69-97 Main Street in Westport, according to Empire State Realty Trust.

The ESRT-owned shops at that address are now fully leased after a major tenant repositioning program. The tenant mix at the property includes Sundance, Theory, Lululemon, and Johnny Was.

Stephen Asch of Lee & Associates represented American Eagle in the lease negotiations. Landlord representation was provided by Fred C. Posniak of ESRT, and Skip Lane, Carl Wunderlich, and Joe Grotto of Cushman & Wakefield.