Americares holding virtual benefit event on Oct. 2

Actors Adria Arjona and Tony Goldwyn will co-host the 2021 Americares Airlift Benefit on Oct. 2.

The virtual benefit celebrates the Stamford organization’s health programs for people affected by poverty or disaster and the health workers and partners who make the programs possible. Americares supports more than 4,000 health centers worldwide with transformative health projects and donations of medicine, with the goal of improving the health of millions of people in need every year.

The benefit will stream live from Americares’ 55,000-square-foot Global Distribution Center in Stamford and will take supporters on a virtual journey to see the organization’s work in Colombia, Ghana, Honduras, the Philippines and the U.S.

Profiles of families overcoming the challenges of disaster, climate change, poverty and inequity will also be included.

Longtime Americares supporter Jennifer Aniston, who recently donated proceeds from the first-ever “Friends” merchandise collection to the Americares Airlift Benefit, will serve as honorary co-chair.

“This inspirational evening will not only bring our supporters closer to Americares mission of saving lives and improving health for people affected by poverty or disaster, it will also help us raise critical funds to support our life-saving health programs,” said Americares President and CEO Christine Squires. “We look forward to an unforgettable night.”

Goldwyn is a longtime Americares supporter who joined the board of directors in 2018. He has volunteered with Americares after disasters, traveled to see the organization’s health programs in Guatemala and Puerto Rico and participated in numerous fundraisers over the years. He’ll next be seen starring in the upcoming feature “King Richard” with Will Smith and the limited series “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” on NatGeo.

“I have seen firsthand the impact Americares is making,” said Goldwyn. “The virtual benefit is an opportunity to go behind the scenes and meet their dedicated relief workers and the families they are helping all over the world.”

Arjona, who is starring alongside Jared Leto in the upcoming Marvel action film “Morbius,” opposite Andy Garcia in the latest “Father of the Bride” reboot and in the new “Star Wars Rogue One” spinoff series “Andor” on Disney+, was introduced to Americares by Goldwyn.

“I am honored to be joining Tony as co-host for this year’s Airlift Benefit and look forward to bringing guests closer to the causes they care about, with opportunities to take action and make a difference,” she said.

Goldwyn and his wife, production designer and Americares Free Clinics board member Jane Musky, are co-chairing this year’s fundraiser along with Americares board member Roberta Conroy and her husband James Conroy; Deirdre Dunn and Walter Weil; Alexa and Ward Horton; and Joy and Dr. Eric Weintz.

The one-hour virtual event will debut on americares.org/Airlift2021, Americares Facebook Page and Americares YouTube Channel at 8 pm.