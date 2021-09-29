Chopt salad chain opening Stamford location

Fast-casual dining chain Chopt is opening its second Connecticut location at 1081 High Ridge Road in Stamford on Oct. 6.

In addition to its build-you-own options, Chopt offers limited-time, seasonal menus inspired by a variety of locations. The Stamford restaurant will open with its “Destination California” limited-time offerings, featuring regional Cali-inspired dishes like the Sonoma Caesar Salad, Gochujang Crunch Salad, and Cali Pesto Bowl.

Chopt will celebrate Chopt Gives Day on Oct. 5 from 11:30 am-2 pm and from 5 pm-7:30 pm. For all digital purchases made that day, 100% of sales will be donated to Boys & Girls Club of Stamford. The dedicated donation day will coincide with orders placed via Chopt App or choptsalad.com.

The chain, which operates about 65 locations nationwide, opened its first Connecticut location at 1271 E. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich’s Riverside section in 2015.