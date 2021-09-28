More senior housing to be added to Admiral Halsey in Poughkeepsie

Developers announced yesterday, Sept. 27, plans to add a new affordable senior housing complex adjacent to Admiral Halsey Senior Village.

The existing complex is located at 135 Main St. in Poughkeepsie, and is owned by Omni New York, the company that will also develop the new project along with Hudson River Housing.

The new building, to be called Admiral Halsey Senior Village II, will be built on undeveloped land within the Admiral Halsey property, according to a release from Omni and Hudson River Housing.

“We look forward to working closely with city officials to bring Admiral Halsey II to fruition, particularly since Dutchess County has a less than one percent vacancy rate and most options that exist are cost-prohibitive for seniors,” said Eugene Schneur, managing director of Omni New York. “It is our company mission to bring quality, affordable housing to communities that need it, and to enhance those communities while we do so.”

It will be four to five stories tall, made up of 63,000 square feet of rental housing space that will be available to seniors aged 62 and up, at a below-market rate.

There will be 72 units: 24 studios and 48 one-bedroom apartments. Thirty-six of that total are to be set aside for “frail-elderly tenants who are lacking safe and accessible housing in the city.”

The partnership with Hudson River Housing will allow the nonprofit to provide services to residents, including shuttles to grocery stores and medical appointments, an on-call nursing staff and classes about a range of topics including exercise and mobility, money management and technology for residents.

“Hudson River Housing has a long-standing commitment to providing safe, quality housing and compassionate services aimed at supporting the individuals and families we work with throughout the Mid-Hudson region,” said Christa Hines, executive director of Hudson River Housing. “We are grateful to partner with Omni New York on this project and look forward to the opportunity to bring much-needed affordable housing and services to the elderly of our community.”

Omni acquired the original Admiral Halsey Senior Village in 2007, with tax-exempt bonds, secondary financing and low-income housing tax credits provided by New York’s Housing Finance Agency.

Following a 236 “Decoupling” carried out upon the acquisition, based on a federal Department of Housing and Urban Development initiative to preserve affordability of rental housing units originally developed through the Section 236 mortgage program, all existing tenants received enhanced Section 8 vouchers.

A $3.4 million rehabilitation was completed a year after the acquisition, in 2008.