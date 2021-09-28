$175M in transportation investments coming to Norwalk-New Canaan area

More than $175 million in transportation investments and funding from federal and state sources are coming to roads and highways in Norwalk and New Canaan.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk), State Sen. Will Haskell (D-Westport) and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said the work will include over $50 million in funding for both Interstate 95 and the Merritt Parkway, including continued resurfacing of the latter road.

“When we look to the future of transportation in Connecticut, we dream of faster trains, fewer traffic jams and safer infrastructure to carry us where we need to go. But we won’t reach that future without funding projects like this,” said Haskell.

Acknowledging Gov. Ned Lamont’s support for “bring(ing) a 25-year project to the finish line,” Haskell said: “In fact, the Merritt Parkway Improvement Project has been going on for as long as I’ve been alive. It’s time we complete this final stretch here on the Norwalk/New Canaan Border and get Fairfield County moving.”

“Connecticut continues to make critical investments in local transportation infrastructure,” said Duff. “But these upgrades are more than asphalt, steel and cement. Better infrastructure means less traffic, more time at home with family, and an overall better quality of life for our community.”

The largest and most significant investment will be a total of $98 million, which will go toward safety improvements along two miles of I-95 from Exit 16 to 17. Of that total, $53.255 million will come from federal sources, while $2.8 million of additional state funds will be used; the remaining $41.945 million for the project comes from previously allocated bond funds.

In addition to resurfacing of the Merritt, also known as Route 15, the work will include improvements to bridges and overall safety. The East Avenue Railroad Bridge, which carries Metro North, will receive $14 million in funds, with $6.6 million in state funding and $8.2 million in bonding and other funding supporting its growth.

Finally, allocations of $906,875 and $331,787 in Town Aid Road allocations for Norwalk and New Canaan, respectively, will support general road work; Darien will receive an additional $341,348.