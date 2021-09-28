State House approves extension of Lamont’s emergency powers; Senate expected to follow suit

Connecticut’s House of Representatives has approved extending Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers by an 80 to 60 vote, with the Senate expected to follow suit today.

Those powers, first approved in March 10, 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic began, had been set to expire on Sept. 30. The latest move – which would be the fifth extension – would allow Lamont to exercise his emergency powers through Feb. 15, 2022, when the next regular legislative session begins.

The latest extension has been criticized by some state Republicans as unnecessary, but Lamont and his Democratic allies maintain that it is necessary to make the state government more nimble in reacting to Covid developments.

“We’re doing this to keep you safe,” the governor told Fox-61. “We’ve got boosters in line we’ve been talking about. With vaccines for kids, we’ve got to be able to act and act fast.”