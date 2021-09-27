GE returns to CT – sort of – with innovation center CoCREATE Stamford

“Hey Connecticut, GE is back!”

So enthused Gov. Ned Lamont at a press conference this morning, and if his statement wasn’t entirely accurate – the corporate giant is remaining in Boston – it is true that GE Appliances, sold to Chinese multinational home appliances company Haier in 2016, will have a presence in Stamford.

That presence is CoCREATE Stamford, touted by GE Appliances as a “first-of-its-kind co-creation center will feature modern manufacturing, an innovative community makerspace, provide hands-on educational opportunities for students, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space.”

The multimillion-dollar center will open next year inside a 67,000-square- foot industrial facility located in Stamford’s Harbor Point neighborhood and create an initial 25 new jobs.

GE Appliances President and CEO Kevin Nolan said the Stamford operation will attract “leading brands and products to this showroom,” which he called “a world-class maker space.”

By its nature, Nolan said, “it’s difficult to define what this place will be,” as it brings together education, innovation and inspiration to create “something new, something exciting.”

Stamford “is a totally different place” than when he grew up there, Nolan said. “This is a place where business happens. We can create the kinds of products and innovation that I think we all want … and that’s what brought us back to Connecticut.”

The governor called the effort “a kickstart” that will overcome Connecticut’s nagging image as a “land of steady habits.”

“We’re going to see a new generation of Eli Whitneys and what they can create,” Lamont said.

The press conference was also attended by Peter Denious, president & CEO, AdvanceCT; Andrew Agwunobi, interim president, University of Connecticut; and Terrence Cheng, president, Connecticut State Colleges & Universities.