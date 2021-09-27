ERIN REAL JOINS WESTFAIR COMMUNICATIONS INC. AS MANAGING EDITOR

Monday, Sept. 27 – Westfair Communications Inc. – home of the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals and WAG magazine – announces a bold, innovative new venture in business reporting.

Veteran broadcast and print journalist Erin Ade Real, formerly of CNN, joins the Westfair team as managing editor and anchor of its videocasts on the latest in business news. Her videocasts will make Westfair, the leader in local business news and lifestyle, the only newspaper nationwide to present daily business videocasts.

“Erin brings vitality and new vision to Westfair’s ever-popular ‘News at Noon’ and will reorient the way we deliver important business news to our viewers,” says Dee DelBello, publisher/owner of Westfair Communications Inc. “This is an exciting time for Westfair, and we look forward to her shaping our unique, new videocasts.”

Adds Real (pronounced Ree AHL): “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Westfair Communications. Having spent the last seven years of my career focused on global macroeconomics, finance and consumer trends, I can confidently say that the business of Westchester and Fairfield counties is global. Entering an organization where the content is so strong is both exciting and challenging.

“We now plan to take Westfair to the next level with daily videocasts and long-format sit-down interviews with thought leaders, industry moguls and creatives pushing the envelope here in our community and abroad. I feel honored to be joining a robust, progressive team of journalists and managers.”

In her new position, Real draws on more than 15 years of experience covering local, national and international headlines.

A native New Yorker, Real graduated from Quinnipiac University, where she studied at the Ed McMahon Communications Center. She started her career at “ESPN Star Sports” in Singapore, anchoring motorsports and tennis programs for the network that were cablecast throughout Southeast and Central Asia.

After reporting from Singapore and Hong Kong, she returned to New York, where she covered politics and crime for WZBN in Trenton, New Jersey.

Following WZBN, Real joined News Corp.’s first foray into digital newscasting with the iPAD-only “The Daily.” Real was an integral part of the team that launched this product, responsible for producing, writing, reporting and anchoring the programs.

From there, Real turned her attention to the world of business journalism – launching RT Television’s “BoomBust,” writing, producing and anchoring the live, daily, international finance and economics show.

Most recently, Real served as a freelance correspondent for CNN/“CNNMoneyMatters,” where she reported live from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange for CNN, CNN Money and HLN.

When she’s not hunting down the latest in local and global business developments, she’s spending time with her husband and two small children at their home in Connecticut.