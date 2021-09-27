Plan readied for health care staffing shortages after NY vaccine mandate

New York’s vaccine mandate for health care workers goes into effect today, and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans over the weekend for potential resultant staffing shortages.

Out of all hospital employees in New York state, 84% were fully vaccinated by Sept. 22. As of Sept. 23, fully vaccinated staff at adult care facilities and at nursing home facilities totaled 81% and 77%, respectively.

The state Department of Health’s vaccine mandate requires that all health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes be vaccinated by today, Sept. 27. Home care, hospice and adult care facility staff must do the same by Oct. 7.

Hochul is prepared to sign an executive order to declare a state of emergency, if necessary, to make up for the potential loss of workers who are terminated because of their refusal to be vaccinated.

“We are still in a battle against COVID to protect our loved ones, and we need to fight with every tool at our disposal,” Hochul said. “I am monitoring the staffing situation closely, and we have a plan to increase our health care workforce and help alleviate the burdens on our hospitals and other health care facilities. I commend all of the health care workers who have stepped up to get themselves vaccinated, and I urge all remaining health care workers who are unvaccinated to do so now so they can continue providing care.”

An executive order could allow health care professionals licensed in other states or countries, recently graduated heath care professionals or those retired or formerly practicing to be cleared to practice in New York state.

It would also allow the state to work with the federal government to deploy medically trained National Guard or Disaster Medical Assistance Teams, or to begin to expedite visa requests for medical professionals.

“As nurses, we are committed to providing the best care for our patients and working with the Governor on these efforts. We need adequate staffing to protect our patients and our colleagues, and we want to do everything we can to avoid returning to crisis levels during the pandemic. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and for her bold and strategic plan to support nurses, patients, and ensuring the best possible care,” said Pat Kane, RN, executive director of New York State Nurses Association.

The New York Department of Labor also released guidance clarifying that workers terminated for refusal to be vaccinated are not eligible for unemployment insurance, unless they have a “doctor-approved request for medical accommodation.”