United Way Day of Golf honoring Bill Mooney

William “Bill“ Mooney, Jr., who became well known in Westchester through his service as president and CEO of the Westchester County Association from 2004 through 2019, is being honored today by United Way of Westchester and Putnam (UWWP) at its annual Day of Golf event. The event, which has been sold out well in advance, is taking place at the Scarsdale Golf Club.

Mooney has been an active supporter of UWWP, serving in the past as its board chair.

Mooney’s professional career in banking covered more than 50 years, beginning with Citibank when he was 19 and including stints at institutions such as Chase Manhattan, Independence Community Bank, Union State Bank and Hudson Valley Bank, where he was president and CEO.

Mooney is currently with Simone Development, where he is director of community and institutional relationships.

The Day of Golf event schedule includes a shotgun start, a round of golf with contests and prizes, a silent auction, cocktails and, of course, food.

“When I think of the United Way and the passion I have for the United Way, what they do, and how they do it, it’s just incredible,” Mooney said. “There’s one thing that’s certain in this community: When this community has a problem, a tragedy or even day-to-day events where people have needs, who can you count on? United Way.”

UWWP describes itself as being dedicated to improving the lives of people who live in poverty or paycheck to paycheck.

Most recently, it announced it will be awarding grants to local nonprofits in Westchester in support of residents or the nonprofits themselves that were affected by flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals are among the sponsors of the event, along with Apple Bank; Atlantic Westchester; Bluefin Partners LLC; Cuddy & Feder; Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts; Levitt-Fuirst Insurance; Lyons McGovern LLP; M&T Bank; Matthew Lyness; Mutual of America Financial Group; NuEnergen; PCSB Bank; PepsiCo; Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 21; Regeneron; Sidney Witter; Signature Bank; Sterling National Bank; Tompkins Mahopac Bank and Wilson Elser.