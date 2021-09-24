White Plains Hospital CEO Susan Fox elected WCA chairperson

At the most recent meeting of the Westchester County Association on Sept. 23, Susan Fox was elected chairperson of the board of directors.

Fox currently serves as vice chair of the organization.

“I am pleased to share the news that Susan Fox has been unanimously selected to Chair by our board of directors,” said Michael Romita, President and CEO of the Westchester County Association. “Working with Susan over the past 18 months, it’s easy to see her dedication to businesses and nonprofits throughout the region. With a visionary leader such as Susan at the helm of our board, the WCA will continue to set the professional agenda for economic growth throughout the region.”

She will succeed the current chairperson, William P. Harrington, effective Jan. 1, 2022, and Harrington will remain as part of the leadership team, according to Romita.

“I am honored to take on the role of Chair of the WCA and thank Bill Harrington for his longstanding commitment and dedication to this organization,” Fox said. “Bill helped to advance the mission of the WCA, acting as a strong advocate for our members while overseeing nearly a decade of strong economic growth and development in the region.

“Westchester has become an economic powerhouse because our community understands that a rising tide lifts all boats. The WCA has been able to create something truly special for the business community through its collaborative spirit, private/public partnerships, and a constant desire to innovate and evolve. I look forward to working alongside CEO Michael Romita to support our local corporations and businesses as we continue to rebound from this pandemic and chart a course for a strong and vibrant future.”

She has served as president of White Plains Hospital since 2015, and has been in executive roles at White Plains Hospital for over a decade, driving its expansion over the years.

Fox is a member of the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees, serving as chair of its Regional Policy Board 2, along with the Columbia University School of Nursing Board of Visitors and the Board of the Healthcare Association of New York State. She is also a New York Academy of Medicine fellow.

“I want to extend my congratulations both to Susan Fox and the entire Westchester County Association on their appointment of Susan as Board Chair,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “Over the years Susan has proven her dedication to both the business and nonprofit sectors across the County, and she will bring a wealth of experience and talents from the healthcare industry to her new role.”