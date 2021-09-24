Zone change secured, senior living facility finally moving ahead in Trumbull

The Trumbull Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zone change and site plan application submitted by Senior Living Development LLC, clearing the way for a long-planned 340-unit senior housing development.

The long-vacant 250,000-square-foot office building and parking garage at 48 Monroe Turnpike had housed United HealthCare, which exited in 2015. It was purchased by Senior Living Development in 2018 for approximately $3.4 million.

Following United HealthCare’s move to Shelton, the 17.8 acre site had represented more than half of the empty space in Trumbull.

The development promises a continuum of housing and related services for the 55+ population. In addition to creating over 200 temporary construction jobs and approximately 65 permanent jobs, the complex, once fully built, will reap over $2 million in new tax revenue annually to Trumbull.

“This project is a win-win-win for Trumbull,” said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. “It will utilize a vacant and underperforming property in town. It will provide additional housing options to help keep residents in town. It will provide new jobs and new tax revenue to Trumbull.”

Area businesses, including medical offices, restaurants, and other retail establishments, will also benefit from the new residents in the area, she added.

Senior Living Development is now interviewing providers to joint-venture the project and hopes to begin construction next year.