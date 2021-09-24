Helen Ramos-Paiz named executive director at Bridgeport’s Caroline House

Caroline House, a Bridgeport nonprofit that provides social and educational support for immigrant women, has named Helen Ramos-Paiz as its new executive director.

Ramos-Paiz joined Caroline House in 2018 and has held multiple positions including development associate, program associate and program manager.

Earlier in her career, she was a program assistant at Blossom Hill Foundation Inc. and a Spanish interpreter at the International Institute of Connecticut.

Ramos-Paiz succeeds Lucy Freeman, who left to become chief operating officer at Pacific House Inc., a Stamford nonprofit focused on helping Fairfield County’s homeless population.