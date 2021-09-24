Shelton doctor arrested on health care fraud charges

Shelton doctor David Ciancimino has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with health care fraud and controlled substances offenses related to the illegal distribution of prescription medication.

Ciancimino is a sole practitioner focused on providing psychiatry and neurology/psychiatry treatments.

According to the charges brought against him, Ciancimino was under investigation since October 2000 for providing prescriptions for Adderall and Xanax in exchange for $200 in cash or Venmo payments, usually with little or no medical examination. Many of Ciancimino’s patients used Medicaid to pay for the prescriptions.

It is alleged that between July 2020 to September 2021, Ciancimino deposited approximately $356,000 in cash into his bank account.

He is charged with making false statements relating to health care matters, health care fraud, and distribution of controlled substances outside the scope of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purposes.

On Sept. 23, Ciancimino appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector and was released on a $500,000 bond.

The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Leonard C Boyle; Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England Brian D. Boyle; and Phillip Coyne, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General.