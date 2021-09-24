Tweed Airport gets municipal approval on 43-year lease extension

Tweed New Haven Airport has received approval from the New Haven Board of Alders for a 43-year extension on its lease.

The extension gives municipal approval for the plans to upgrade the shoreline airport with an extended runway, a new terminal and housing for Avelo Airlines, a startup carrier that designated Tweed as its East Coast hub.

“Forty-three years, it’s just the length of time that we believe that we need to make back the money,” said Sean Scanlon, executive director of Tweed New Haven Airport Authority, in an interview with WTNH. “It’s a $100 million investment that we’re making here at this airport and we believe that we need 43 years to earn that money back.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker acknowledged concerns from some local residents over the airport’s expansion but voiced his support for lease extension.

“We heard neighbor and city concerns around traffic, noise, environmental issues, and the city’s subsidy and spent many months negotiating this deal with those concerns at the forefront,” he said. “The result from our negotiations and the Board of Alders’ additional work has resulted in an agreement that I strongly believe is a dramatic improvement for the surrounding neighborhood and the city as a whole.”