Zucker is out; NY Giants are in on vaccinations

During a news briefing this morning, New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the resignation of the state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Howard Zucker.

Zucker had been appointed to the position in 2015 by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and regularly appeared alongside Cuomo during his televised briefings on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zucker came under intense criticism regarding the state’s handling of data regarding deaths from the virus in nursing homes. He also was criticized for a state mandate that prohibited nursing homes from refusing to admit patients who had the Covid-19 virus.

“I think I made it very clear on my first day in office that I would be looking to build a new team and I am building that team,” Hochul said. “I am just taking some time to build that team. There will be other changes forthcoming but I do respect everyone who’s been a public servant, I thank them for their service.”

Hochul thanked Zucker for being willing to stay on board until a replacement is found “so we don’t have a gap in leadership until a person is identified, is onboarded and is ready to hit the ground running.”

Hochul used the briefing as an opportunity to once again push for all New Yorkers who qualify for vaccination against Covid to take the vaccine.

Appearing with her to underscore the message were New York Giants football players Carl Banks and Shaun O’Hara.

“As a defensive player, sometimes the best defense is a great offense and I’m encouraging everyone to go on offense against this Covid-19 virus and get vaccinated,” Banks said. “It’s the way we get back to normal life as we’ve known it. I’m fully vaccinated myself. Let’s go on the offense so that we can defeat this Covid pandemic.”

“We’re all up here representing teams and every championship team that I’ve ever been on, every great team that I’ve been on, we all do it together,” O’Hara said. “We’re only as good as our weakest link, so don’t be that weak link. Let’s be a team and win this together.”

The state is offering people who have been vaccinated a chance to win New York Giants game tickets and merchandise is an online drawing at ny.gov/vaxandwin.