State launches influencer campaign to promote small businesses

A new influencer campaign highlighting the dining, shopping, experiences, and other services that are unique to the state has been launched.

A joint effort between the Office of Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Do Your Thing CT! is partnering with local influencers who create their own content promoting their favorite spots and activate their social networks encouraging residents to support local businesses.

Residents and visitors can participate by posting a video or photo of their favorite locally owned small businesses in Connecticut using the hashtag #DoYourThingCT on social media.

The idea is “to harness the immense power of our local influencers and their followers to give our small businesses – the lifeblood of our economy – a boost,” Lamont said. “Thousands of our small businesses got even more creative and stepped up during the pandemic to keep delivering quality products and services and keep our economy moving. It’s our turn as a state to step up for them.

“This campaign engages with entrepreneurs throughout the state in a way we’ve never been done before – showcasing everything they do in the community that makes our state so special,” the governor added.

In addition to Spanish and English advertising on social, digital, and broadcast platforms, the campaign includes the launch of a website – doyourthingct.org – which features short videos of local business owners partnering with Connecticut-based influencers sharing their personal stories. The diverse mix of small businesses featured in the campaign are from all over the state.