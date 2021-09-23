Fairfield’s Second Foundation Partners leases space in Westport

Investment advisory firm Second Foundation Partners has leased 2,368 square feet at 1835 Post Rd. East in Westport.

The company is currently located in Fairfield.

“The last few years have made Fairfield County more attractive than ever as a home for a growing financial technology business,” said Second Foundation co-founder Rusty Guinn.

“We needed space that could serve multiple functions – meeting space with clients, studio space for our multi-media productions and a quality office environment for our technology development efforts,” Guinn said. “We were thrilled to find exactly what we wanted so close to home.”

Nate Greenberg and Penny Wickey of Saugatuck Commercial represented property owner, Blackshaw Hunchar LLC, while Vidal/Wettenstein partner Bruce Wettenstein represented the tenant.