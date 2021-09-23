Greenwich to ease mask mandates on private businesses

Greenwich Selectman Fred Camillo has announced that the town will begin to ease some of the local masking requirements as the threat from the Covid-19 delta variant subsides.

The updated policy will enable private businesses to determine their own policy on whether patrons and employees will be required to wear face masks on their premises.

A masking mandate will remain in effect in municipal offices and facilities; town employees are required to be vaccinated by Sept. 27.

“We said well over a month ago when we put the mask mandate in place that we would monitor it, that it wasn’t forever, and we would relax as soon as we can,” Camillo said. “The metrics we used are things like people coming back to school, people coming back from vacation, the large number of events with thousands of people — and we’ve had a few already to see if there were any spikes, and there weren’t any — and the hospitalizations.”