Boehringer Ingelheim acquires oncology research firm Abexxa Biologics

Phil Hall
Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired Abexxa Biologics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-oncology and oncology research. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Boehringer IngelheimAccording to the companies, Boehringer Ingelheim will have access to Abexxa’s expertise in targeting cancer-specific proteins that are inside the cell, rather than those expressed on the cell membrane. What that means is it expands the pool of potential cancer antigen targets with the goal of developing immunotherapies that are more effective in a wider range of patients and cancer types.

Abexxa will continue to operate at its headquarters in Arlington, Texas, while collaborating with Boehringer Ingelheim’s U.S. research site in Ridgefield.

“The acquisition of Abexxa bolsters our commitment to tumor-antigen discovery and new ways of targeting intracellular antigens,” said Clive R. Wood, corporate senior vice president and global head of discovery research at Boehringer Ingelheim.

“Their cutting-edge know-how and technologies for antigen discovery and novel antibody generation strongly complement the current approaches we have been applying successfully to enable immune-targeting of cancer cells.”

