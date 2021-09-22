Sikorsky announces first biofuel-powered flight for S-92 helicopter

Stratford-headquartered Sikorsky Aircraft has approved the use of sustainable aviation fuel – also known as biofuel – for use on its S-92 helicopter as an alternative to petroleum-based fuels.

The company also announced the first completed biofuel-powered flight of its S-92 aircraft: CHC Helikopter Service of Norway was the first to fly the helicopter using synthetic paraffinic kerosene produced from waste and residual feedstock, including used cooking oil.

“As a corporation, we are committed to sustainability and I am proud that our S-92 helicopter is playing a role in a more sustainable future,” said Jason Lambert, Sikorsky’s vice president of global commercial and military systems.

“The aircraft is known for its unmatched advantages and the use of biofuel is one more attribute on that list.”