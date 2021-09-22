Home Aviation Sikorsky announces first biofuel-powered flight for S-92 helicopter

Sikorsky announces first biofuel-powered flight for S-92 helicopter

By
Phil Hall
-
Sikorsky
Photo courtesy CHC Helikopter Service of Norway

Stratford-headquartered Sikorsky Aircraft has approved the use of sustainable aviation fuel – also known as biofuel – for use on its S-92 helicopter as an alternative to petroleum-based fuels.

The company also announced the first completed biofuel-powered flight of its S-92 aircraft: CHC Helikopter Service of Norway was the first to fly the helicopter using synthetic paraffinic kerosene produced from waste and residual feedstock, including used cooking oil.

“As a corporation, we are committed to sustainability and I am proud that our S-92 helicopter is playing a role in a more sustainable future,” said Jason Lambert, Sikorsky’s vice president of global commercial and military systems.

“The aircraft is known for its unmatched advantages and the use of biofuel is one more attribute on that list.”

Previous articleDobbs Ferry couple claims trickery in sale of Westport property
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here