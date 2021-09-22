NY ranks first, CT tenth in new study of best states for teachers

Home Education NY ranks first, CT tenth in new study of best states for...

Phil Hall
New York ranked first and Connecticut ranked 10th in a WalletHub study of the best states for teachers.

In measuring the professional settings for teachers across the 50 states and the District of Columbia, WalletHub measured criteria within the categories of “Opportunity and  Competition,” which included salaries, pensions and advancement opportunities, and “Academic and Work Environment,” which encompassed digital learning strategies, pupil-teacher ratio, turnover rates and commuting times.

New York ranked highest for annual teacher salaries, first for highest public school spending per student and fourth for lowest projected teacher turnover. Connecticut ranked fifth for lowest pupil-teacher ratio and second for best school systems.

 

Source: WalletHub
