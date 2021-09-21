Berkeley College selling White Plains buildings for undisclosed price

Berkeley College, which recently closed its White Plains campus, is offering for sale the buildings it occupied at 99 Church St. and 6 Cottage Place in the heart of the city’s downtown.

Berkeley has retained commercial real estate brokerage Harrison-based RM Friedland to market the properties. An asking price was not included in the announcement that the properties are on the market.

The building at 99 Church St. is four stories, contains 110,000 square feet of office space and a full basement. The building at 6 Cottage Place served as a dormitory and was equipped with 55 units having a total of 140 beds.

The announcement said that the office building is partially leased with four tenants occupying a total of 24,103 square feet. It noted that the downtown site is approximately one acre in size and could accommodate an estimated 136,000 square feet of new development assuming the demolition of all existing buildings.

The Business Journal reported in June that Berkeley made a decision to close its operations in Westchester County and would be consolidating White Plains activities with its New York City operations.

Michael J. Smith, president of the college, said at the time that the decision was made in part because of challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as other factors. He said that the college remained committed to serving the residents and businesses of Westchester County through its campus in the city. Berkeley had been operating in Westchester since 1945.

“This outstanding property offers a wide range of benefits for a purchaser, including an excellent location in the central business district, easy access to mass transit, great demographics and a rare opportunity to be part of the momentum of a vibrant and booming downtown,” said John Barrett of RM Friedland’s Investment Division.

“This property could be perfectly suited for repurposing, a trend which has become a prominent one in the Westchester office market,” said Chris O’Callaghan, of the firm’s office division.