Xerox taps Deena LaMarque Piquion as chief marketing officer

Xerox Holdings Corp. has named Deena LaMarque Piquion as its chief marketing officer.

Piquion has been serving as senior vice president and general manager of Xerox's Latin America Operations since 2019.

Before joining the Norwalk-headquartered company, she was vice president and general manager for Tech Data Corp. Piquion was also recently recognized by DiversityFIRST as one of the Top 50 Women in Tech for 2021.

“I am honored to lead global marketing for Xerox at such an important point in its transformation,” said Piquion.

“Xerox is commercializing innovation in disruptive technologies such as digital transformation, 3D printing and augmented reality. I look forward to amplifying market awareness of our broad portfolio of world-class services and continuing to make a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

