Green & Tonic to reopen at new site in New Canaan

Green & Tonic, a regional chain of plant-based food eateries, is returning to New Canaan one year after its local store shut down.

The new location is planned for the 21 Forest St. site that formerly housed Embody Gourmet Fitness. This will replace the 5 Burtis Ave. store that opened in 2014 and closed in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The date of the opening for the new store has not yet been announced.

Green & Tonic provides a vegan lineup of bowls, soups, wraps, smoothies, salads and desserts. The chain operates stores in Cos Cob, Darien, Fairfield and Westport, as well as a Westchester location in Rye Brook.