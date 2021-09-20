Ossining’s Cravin Jamaican opens new location in White Plains

A new restaurant has been added to the offerings on Mamaroneck Avenue in White Plains, but it will be already familiar to many in Westchester.

Cravin Jamaican Cuisine held its grand opening Sept. 18 for its second location at 74 Mamaroneck Ave.

Owner Peter Murdock and White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach took part in the ribbon-cutting.

The Ossining location, at 109 Main St., has been in business since 2015.

It serves traditional dishes such as jerk chicken, oxtail, curries, fried chicken and beef, chicken and vegetable patties.