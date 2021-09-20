CVS Health looking to fill 2,000 positions in NY, CT

CVS Health is looking to hire 1,600 workers in New York and 470 across Connecticut as part of a one-day national career event on Sept. 24.

All told, the chain is seeking to fill 25,000 clinical and retail positions during the fall and winter months when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as Covid-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand.

Most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses and retail workers and will be filled as soon as possible.

CVS Health employees who refer full-time pharmacists or pharmacy technicians that are hired by the company will be eligible for a cash bonus.

“Every flu season we need additional team members,” said Neela Montgomery, executive vice president, CVS Health and president, CVS Pharmacy, “but this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of Covid-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates.”

Qualified candidates can apply immediately for the open positions by texting “CVS” to 25000.

The company, based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour, effective July 2022.