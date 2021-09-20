Home Fairfield Shippan Point mansion sells for $7.5M, second highest residential sale in Stamford...

Shippan Point mansion sells for $7.5M, second highest residential sale in Stamford history

Phil Hall
The luxury residence at 123 Saddle Rock Road in the Shippan Point section of Stamford has sold for $7.5 million, the second highest residential property transaction in the city’s history.

The house has 5,175 square feet with seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The 1.67-acre property includes a saltwater pool with a pool house, along with a lighted tennis court, a guest house and a boat launch that has 956 feet of waterfront.

The house was built in 1914 and has only changed hands four times in its history. The newly announced transaction culminates more than three years of efforts to sell the property – it was initially listed in April 2018 for $11.9 million, then removed from the market in January 2020 when it was listed at $9.8 million and then returned for sale in May 2020 at $8.9 million. It was discounted to $7.9 million in July.

While the property failed to break Stamford’s residential real estate sale record set in 2003 for an $8.2 million transaction, two other properties in the city are poised to surpass that peak: a residence at 1021 Rock Rimmon Road is listed for $10 million and a 107-acre site on 579 Erskine Road is listed for $20 million.

