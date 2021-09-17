Westchester Hills Golf Club undertaking major redesign and renovation

The Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains will begin a significant redesign and renovation of its 108-year-old golf course on Oct. 5.

The Club has retained golf course architect Rees Jones to create and oversee implementation of a new golf course master plan; that plan and course redesign was presented by Club President Mark Stagg with Westchester Hills members via a Town Hall meeting on Sept. 9.

Jones said the redesign will include the expansion of 14 greens; the creation of new greenside pitching swales; reshaping fairways; renovating all of the course’s bunkers and strategically adding new bunkers; and installing a new state-of-the-art irrigation system.

“The entire membership is excited about the work, which comes on the heels of renovations the Club implemented in 2021 and included a major upgrade to our pool and a redesigned and expanded putting green,” said Stagg. “Those changes created a resort-style setting, including new fire pits and enhancement of member amenities.”

The Club’s general manager Josh Lowney and its Board of Governors expect that the upcoming investment and renovations in the golf course will result in further member growth.

“By the spring of 2022, we will deliver to our membership a significantly enhanced world-class facility and widely recognized track,” Lowney said.

Jones has worked on seven U.S. Open venues, nine PGA Championship venues, six Ryder Cup venues, two Walker Cup courses and one Presidents Cup venue. His notable original designs or redesigns include courses at Baltusrol Golf Club (New Jersey), Bethpage State Park Black Course (New York), Congressional Country Club (Maryland), and Torrey Pines Golf Course (California).

Westchester Hills Golf Club was founded in 1913. Its clubhouse, built in 1926, was remodeled in 2012 in preparation for the club’s centennial anniversary.