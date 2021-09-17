New Rochelle condo might be next to dump ‘Trump’ name

The Trump Plaza New Rochelle could be the latest property in the region to ditch the Trump moniker, in the wake of its condo board’s decision to drop the Trump Organization as its management firm.

The new property management firm, AKAM, will take over on Oct. 1.

The condo board at the a 40-story luxury residence at 175 Huguenot St. made the decision “after a comprehensive management search and due diligence process,” according to a spokesperson. Residents will vote on any possible renaming in the coming weeks.

Should the New Rochelle residents decide to dump “Trump,” it would be the third property to do so in the area this year. In August, residents at Trump Tower at City Center in White Plains elected to remove the name, and in February the condo board at The Trump Parc Stamford excised the ex-president’s name.

The Trump brand has taken on a number of casualties of late, especially in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.