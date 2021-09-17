Connecticut records 3,330 new jobs in August

Connecticut added 3,300 jobs during August, a 0.2% uptick, according to new data from the state’s Department of Labor.

That marks the eighth consecutive monthly gain in job creation and brings the state’s payroll employment to a seasonally-adjusted 1.6 million, which is 55,800 positions or a 3.6% gain from the August 2020 levels.

Furthermore, the job gains reported for July were revised higher by 1,700 to a 11,100 (0.7%) gain. Connecticut has recovered 68.9% of the 292,400 positions lost in the March and April 2020 Covid lockdown.

Private sector employment in August increased by 5,500 jobs (0.4%) to 1.37 million in August 2021, up 51,500 jobs (3.9%) from one year earlier. The government supersector recorded a loss of 2,200 jobs (-1%) to a level of 225,600, although that level was 4,300 (1.9%) positions higher than August 2020.

The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor led the state in monthly employment gains with 3,600 positions, a 1% uptick, while the Greater Danbury area was the only region to record a decline, albeit a loss of 100 positions for a 0.1% drop.

“August saw solid gains after a very strong July,” said Patrick Flaherty, director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “Job growth was in a broad range of industries. At the same time, the drop in the unemployment rate came as the labor force and employment expanded while the number unemployed dropped.”