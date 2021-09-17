Home Fairfield Westport’s FullSail IP Partners acquires Odwalla brand from Coca-Cola

Westport’s FullSail IP Partners acquires Odwalla brand from Coca-Cola

By
Phil Hall
-

FullSail IP Partners, a Westport investment firm that specializes in acquiring brands, has purchased the Odwalla product line from The Coca-Cola Co. for an undisclosed sum.

Odwalla was launched in 1980 with a line of fruit juices, smoothies, bottled water and energy bars. It went public in 1993 and was acquired by Coca-Cola for $181 million in 2001.

Coca-Cola discontinued the line in July 2020 as part of a downsizing effort fueled by the economic tumult created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

FullSail IP Partners CEO Alan Kravetz told Reuters that his company planned to expand the Odwalla brand beyond the beverage category into food and supplements.

“We think that nutrition, health, wellness, vitamins, minerals – ingredients that really provide health benefits, in addition to tasting good – are the wave of the future,” he said. “We intend to include them in the Odwalla products.”

Reuters also noted this is the first acquisition Full Sail IP Partners has made since its launch as a joint venture between Warburg Pincus and brand licensing consultant LMCA in April.

Previous articleConnecticut records 3,330 new jobs in August
Next articleNew Rochelle condo might be next to dump ‘Trump’ name
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here