Yale New Haven Health CEO Marna P. Borgstrom to retire in March after 43 years

Marna P. Borgstom has announced her retirement as CEO of Yale New Haven Health, effective on March 25, 2022.

Borgstrom began her career at Yale New Haven Hospital as an administrative fellow in 1979. She worked her way up through the ranks, becoming executive vice president and chief operating officer for Yale New Haven Hospital in 1994. She became CEO for both of Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Hospital.

In the course of her career, she has received honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Quinnipiac University, Sacred Heart University and Albertus Magnus College.

Her other professional honors include the American Hospital Association Grassroots Champion Award, the Anti-Defamation League Torch of Liberty Award, The Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership Award and Business New Haven’s Business Person of the Year.

“There is never a perfect time to retire, but I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve this system and the people in our communities for more than four decades,” said Borgstrom. “Words cannot express my pride in and love for this health system and the extraordinary people who answer the call every day on behalf of our patients and their families.”

Yale New Haven Health covers Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Yale New Haven and Westerly hospitals and Northeast Medical Group, a physician foundation of primary care and medical specialists.