Yale New Haven Health CEO Marna P. Borgstrom to retire in March after 43 years

Phil Hall
Marna P. Borgstom has announced her retirement as CEO of Yale New Haven Health, effective on March 25, 2022.

Borgstrom began her career at Yale New Haven Hospital as an administrative fellow in 1979. She worked her way up through the ranks, becoming executive vice president and chief operating officer for Yale New Haven Hospital in 1994. She became CEO for both of Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Hospital.

In the course of her career, she has received honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Quinnipiac University, Sacred Heart University and Albertus Magnus College.

Her other professional honors include the American Hospital Association Grassroots Champion Award, the Anti-Defamation League Torch of Liberty Award, The Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership Award and Business New Haven’s Business Person of the Year.

“There is never a perfect time to retire, but I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve this system and the people in our communities for more than four decades,” said Borgstrom. “Words cannot express my pride in and love for this health system and the extraordinary people who answer the call every day on behalf of our patients and their families.”

Yale New Haven Health covers Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Yale New Haven and Westerly hospitals and Northeast Medical Group, a physician foundation of primary care and medical specialists.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

