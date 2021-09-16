Key Private Bank names Michael Rieger as new market leader for Hudson Valley and metro region

Key Private Bank has named Michael Rieger as its new senior vice president and market leader for the Hudson Valley and metro New York region.

The fiduciary bank is a division of KeyCorp, based in Cleveland. It is the arm of KeyCorp that provides financial advisory services and focuses on working with clients to build, manage and protect wealth assets. Its assets under administration total $60 billion.

In his new role, Rieger will lead a team of private bankers who cater to high-net worth individuals and families, providing financial planning, investment, trust and banking solutions.

A resident of Darien, Connecticut, Rieger previously worked at New York Mellon, where he was a senior director and wealth manager, and played a role in directly managing more than $1.3 billion in assets. There, he also served on the Equity Strategy Committee.

Prior to that, Rieger was a financial adviser and senior portfolio manager at Merrill Lynch, and a senior portfolio adviser and chief financial officer at New York firm Pergament Advisors.

“We’re committed to growing Key Private Bank in this important market,” said Thomas Scaturro, Key Private Bank regional executive for eastern markets and Florida market president, whom Rieger will report to directly. “Our history and reputation have attracted top talent like Mike to help us meet this goal. I know that Mike will have a dramatic impact on the growth of our business as well as seeing that our team provides an exceptional client experience.”