Study finds women experiencing higher workplace burnout than men

Phil Hall
The workplace burnout rate between men and women is widening, according to a new study released by The Hartford insurance company.

the Hartford burnoutIn a poll of approximately 2,000 adults conducted July 27-30, The Hartford determined that the overall workplace exhaustion level was 61%, the same level when a similar survey was conducted in February.

The new survey found 68% of female U.S. workers now report experiencing burnout at work, compared with 52% of male workers, while in February the rate was 66% versus 57%, which The Hartford attributed to working mothers dealing with a “double shift” of professional and personal challenges.

“This high level of burnout and growing gap for women should be cause for alarm for business leaders,” said Jonathan Bennett, head of employee benefits at The Hartford.

“The need for flexibility in the workplace has never been greater as the lines between work and home continue to be blurred amid the pandemic. Fostering an open, inclusive work environment that provides flexibility is an important step in addressing burnout and helping employees remain productive at work.”

The July survey also found 37% of U.S. workers are likely to search for a job in the next six months. Of the workers who said they are “extremely likely” to look for a new job in the next six months, 55% stated they “always feel burned out” and 16% admitted they “often feel burned out.”

