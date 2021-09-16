Home Fairfield Greenwich’s Civicom debuts WelcomeWare, a virtual receptionist platform

Phil Hall
Technology solutions provider Civicom has introduced WelcomeWare, a virtual front desk product for companies worldwide.

According to the Greenwich-based company, WelcomeWare provides a software platform and kiosk enabling a remote control of front desk operations by virtual receptionists, who can either be provided by Civicom or the client.

WelcomeWare is programmed to replicate the functions of in-person receptionists, including the greeting of visitors, facilitating forms, capturing IDs and printing badges.

Civicom added that its WelcomeWare platform can simultaneously manage the front desk of multiple locations. In a press statement, the company said this product “can save companies more than 65% in front office costs while ensuring that they have a front desk that is always ready to greet customers and address their concerns.”

