Avelo Airlines adds fifth Florida route to Tweed Airport service

Avelo Airlines has added a fifth route to its upcoming service from Tweed New Haven Airport to Florida.

Beginning on Dec. 16, the airline will offer daily flights connecting the shoreline airport with Palm Beach International Airport.

Avelo had previously announced daily service to the airports in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa, and has also stated it would increase flight frequency to the latter two destinations during the year-end holiday season.

The new service expands the commercial carrier activity from Tweed, which is scheduled to see the conclusion of its American Airlines service to Philadelphia on Sept. 30. It also gives Connecticut residents the second new Florida flights opportunity this month, following the announcement that Sun Country Airlines is inaugurating flights between Bradley International Airport and Orlando.