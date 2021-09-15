Home Banking & Finance Steven Cohen invests in cryptocurrency trading firm

Steven Cohen invests in cryptocurrency trading firm

By
Phil Hall
-

Steven Cohen, founder and chairman/CEO of Stamford’s Point72 Asset Management hedge fund and owner of the New York Mets, is investing in Radkl, a startup quantitative-trading firm specializing in digital assets.

Cohen’s investment is from a personal capacity and is not being made through Point72.

Radkl, pronounced “radical,” will focus on proprietary trading and investing strategies in the cryptocurrency markets.

The scope of Cohen’s investment was not disclosed.

“While the cryptocurrency market is now a $2 trillion asset class, we are still in the early stages of institutional adoption,” said Cohen in a press statement. “As more professional investors enter this space, there’s a need for an institutional player like Radkl that engages in large digital asset transactions.”

Previous articleBorder War: Two Pelham Manor homeowners want to shut down Bronx park entrance
Next article192-unit Danbury apartment complex sold
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here