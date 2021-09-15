Home Fairfield New study names Bridgeport as nation’s second most diverse city

New study names Bridgeport as nation’s second most diverse city

By
Phil Hall
-

A new Finder.com survey of diversity across the nation’s major metro areas placed Bridgeport in second place out of a field of 209 localities.

bridgeport trade and tech centerThe survey number-crunched U.S. Census data through 17 factors determining diversity and grouped those factors into three categories: cultural diversity, socioeconomic diversity and household diversity.

Bridgeport was narrowly edged out from the number one position by Richmond, California.

“Bridgeport comes in just behind Richmond for cultural diversity with a score of 32.5 – good for fourth on the list,” the survey stated. “And it outperforms Richmond for household diversity, with a score of 11.7, or 15th in this category. What stops Bridgeport from taking the No. 1 spot for overall diversity is how it ranks for socioeconomic diversity, scoring 17.9 and landing it in the 104th position.”

Connecticut had three other cities on the Finder.com list: Hartford in 24th place, New Haven in 41st and Stamford in 73rd. Yonkers was the sole Westchester locality on the list, placing 13th, one spot above New York City in 14th place.

Phil Hall
