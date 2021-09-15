State Rep. Simmons defeats incumbent Stamford Mayor Martin in Democratic primary

State Rep. Caroline Simmons decisively defeated incumbent Stamford Mayor David Martin in yesterday’s Democratic primary, ending Martin’s bid for a third mayoral term and setting up a November contest between Simmons and former baseball manager Bobby Valentine.

Simmons, who had been endorsed by the Stamford Democratic City Committee and the Connecticut Independent Party, netted nearly 63.3% of the vote, with Martin winning 36.7%.

Currently serving her fourth term representing the 144th District, Simmons will face Valentine – who is running as an unaffiliated candidate – on Nov. 2. If elected, she will be the first female mayor in the city’s history.

Although the Republican Stamford City Committee endorsed former police detective Joe Corsello as its mayoral candidate, he withdrew in September.

“Being Mayor of Stamford has been the great honor of my life,” Martin said in a statement after conceding to Simmons. “I love this job and this city. I have spent over 40 years in public service in the mayor’s office and on elected and volunteer boards in our city. I am proud of all my administration has accomplished over the last eight years including strengthening the finances of our city, investing in our schools and infrastructure, and showing strong leadership to keep people safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am grateful for the support of thousands who signed petitions to get us on the primary ballot,” he continued, “and the army of campaign volunteers knocking on doors, making phone calls, and getting the word out for our re-election effort … even though these are not the election results we were hoping for.”

In addition, Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton defeated Democratic Town Chair Mike D’Agostino in her bid to remain first selectman of that town. She has held that office since 2013.