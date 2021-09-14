Maritime Aquarium receiving nearly $200K in federal funding

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk will receive $194,047 in federal funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to help teens become environmental educators and advocates.

The grants “will make the aquarium more accessible by designing virtual exhibits with learners with special needs in mind and by providing more opportunities for teens to get involved,” said U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, who made the announcement.

“These awards for two very diverse initiatives underscore the strength and breadth of our programs on behalf of Long Island Sound and Connecticut,” said Jason Patlis, the facility’s president and CEO.

The aquarium will receive $144,440 from the institute’s Museums for America grant to implement its Marine Debris Prevention Corps to empower teens to become environmental community leaders.

Additionally, the aquarium will receive $49,607 from the institute’s Inspire! Grants for Small Museums to create virtual programming designed for individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.