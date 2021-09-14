Interactive Brokers Group rolls out cryptocurrency trading

Interactive Brokers Group is now offering its clients cryptocurrency trading with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash assets.

The Greenwich-based company is partnering with the blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos Trust Co. on this endeavor. Interactive Brokers’ trading comes with commissions of 0.12% to 0.18% of trade value, depending on monthly volume, and a $1.75 minimum per order.

“As financial markets evolve, sophisticated individual and institutional investors are increasingly seeking out allocations to digital currencies as a means of achieving their financial objectives,” said Milan Galik, CEO of Interactive Brokers.

“In giving our clients access to cryptocurrency trading, we recognize the need to meet the growing investor demand to trade cryptocurrency alongside other asset classes in a convenient and low-cost way.”

The cryptocurrency trading feature will initially be available to U.S. residents with individual or joint accounts and Interactive Brokers plans to expand this offering to additional client types including financial advisers and international clients in the near future.